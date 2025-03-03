Oscars In Memoriam: Morgan Freeman pays tribute to his "dear friend" Gene Hackman

Morgan Freeman gave tribute to two-time Oscar winner Gene Hackman, four days after Hackman was found dead.

"This week our community lost a giant, and I lost a dear friend, Gene Hackman," he said before the Oscars In Memoriam segment. "He received two Oscars and more importantly he won the hearts of film lovers all over the world."

Freeman and Hackman co-starred in the 1992 Clint Eastwood Western "Unforgiven" - the movie that earned Hackman his second Oscar. They were also both in 2000's "Under Suspicion."

"Rest in peace, my friend," Freeman said.

Freeman then introduced the In Memoriam segment, remembering lives lost over the last year.

Names highlighted in the segment included Gena Rowlands, Maggie Smith, filmmaker Jeff Baena, Bob Newhart, Kris Kristofferson, Teri Garr, Cheng Pei-Pei, John Amos, Bill Cobbs, Joan Plowright, Anouk Aimée, Donald Sutherland, Art Evans, songwriter Richard M. Sherman, Louis Gossett Jr., producer Jon Landau, Shelley Duvall, director David Lynch, James Earl Jones.

Hackman, 95, and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, 65, were mysteriously found dead alongside a dog in their Santa Fe, New Mexico, home, authorities said.

The couple was found on Wednesday during a welfare check, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

There were no obvious signs of how they died. However, their deaths were "suspicious enough in nature to require a thorough search and investigation" due to all of the "circumstances surrounding" the scene, according to the search warrant affidavit.

The causes of death for Gene Hackman and his wife, Betsy Arakawa, are unknown, but they tested negative for carbon monoxide, officials said.

