Owners vote to allow NFL players to participate in flag football competition at 2028 LA Olympics

NFL owners voted on Tuesday to allow players in the league to participate in the flag football competition at the upcoming 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

The proposal said that no more than one player from each team could participate in the event - which is making its Olympic debut as a sport in the City of Angels - as well as providing support for those players involved, including injury protection and salary cap credit.

"It's an incredible honor for any athlete to represent their country in the Olympics, which is the pinnacle of global sport," NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "I know first-hand that the inclusion of flag football in the Olympics has sparked a tremendous amount of excitement among NFL players interested in the chance to compete for their country on the world stage. We are thrilled that they will now have that chance."

In order to pass any motion, there needs to be a 75% majority in favor of the rule change among NFL owners, with 24 out of 32 votes needed.

Goodell told reporters that the owners voted unanimously in support of letting NFL players participate.

The league will work with the players union, International Federation of American Football and relevant Olympic governing bodies on rules for the participation of NFL players.

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson said he was lost for words after hearing the news that he could potentially have the chance to play in the Olympic Games.

"To think about the chances of playing in the Olympics and getting a gold medal is a dream," Jefferson told reporters at a press conference on Tuesday alongside Goodell, Vikings linebacker Brian Asamoah II, NFL EVP of football operations Troy Vincent and EVP of club business and league events Peter O'Reilly.

"Just reverting back to being a kid and watching the track and field meets, watching basketball win the gold medal. That's something that as a kid I always wanted to be a part of, but football wasn't globally. So now that we're expanding the game and we're going more globally it's pretty cool."

The Vikings star added that being able to say you're the best in the world is also an incentive behind playing in the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The Olympic flag football competition will consist of six men's and six women's teams with 10 players each. The game will be five-on-five with the rest of the players serving as substitutes.

"Players have expressed to us a great desire for the honor of competing in the Olympics, and we're excited that our members will be able to represent their country on the highest international stage," NFL Players Association executive director Lloyd Howell, Jr. said in a statement.

"We look forward to working with the league, IFAF, and Olympic authorities on the terms of their participation to ensure players who compete will do so with protections to their health, safety, and job."

Since flag football was announced on the Olympic program, an increasing clamor has risen about letting NFL players take part.

NFL players have been seen competing in flag football events in recent years, with the Pro Bowl adding a flag football game to its schedule in 2023.

"The membership believes that participation by NFL players in flag football during the 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles, California will support such growth and advance several league interests, including increasing fan and public interest in flag football, expanding the global reach of the NFL," the proposal stated.

Flag football is a non-contact version of the traditional game. According to the International Federation of American Football (IFAF), it is played by more than 20 million people in more than 100 countries.

Instead of tackles, a player is stopped by removing one of the two flags attached to the ball carrier's waist. Games are five-on-five, with no offensive or defensive lines, and teams are able to field a 12-person squad to choose from.

"I warmly welcome the outcome of this vote, which promises to add another dimension to what is already shaping up to be a game-changing debut for flag football at the Olympic Games," IFAF President Pierre Trochet said in a statement.

"The National Football League is home to the biggest stars in American football, who come from more and more countries, and now have the opportunity to shine on the greatest stage in world sport, showcasing everything that makes flag football a genuine worldwide phenomenon."

Given the focus on speed and elusiveness to evade opposition trying to grab flags, NFL players such as Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson or Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley could make for valuable additions to Team USA's squad.

