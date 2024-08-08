Pandas from China make official public debut at San Diego Zoo

The public will now be able to visit the pandas in person.

SAN DIEGO -- Two pandas making their American debut are ready to meet you!

Almost a month and half after Yun Chuan and Xin Bao arrived in the United States from China, the public is finally able to see the pandas in person at San Diego Zoo.

Governor Gavin Newsom issued a proclamation making Thursday "California Panda Day."

"As the San Diego Zoo welcomes visitors to Panda Ridge this week, I encourage Californians to take this unique opportunity to appreciate one of the most iconic wildlife species and recognize the important partnerships at work to help them thrive for generations to come," Gov. Newsom said in the proclamation.

Visitors at the San Diego Zoo will finally get to see and meet its two giant pandas once they make their public debut Thursday. They are the first to arrive in the U.S. in 21 years.

Caretakers describe the 5-year-old male Yun Chuan as inquisitive, smart and a bit shy, while 4-year-old Xin Bao is more laid back.

"(Yun Chuan) loves his bamboo. He's really comfortable in his habitat. He explores, and he's curious," Dr. Megan Owen, VP of Wildlife and Conservation Science for the San Diego Zoo, told "Good Morning America."

Owen said the zoo has grown eight different species of bamboo to suit the bears' palates.

Yun Chuan

"We give each of our pandas a choice so that they can tell us which are their favorites. And we need to balance that with what are the most nutritious species of bamboo for the bears," she explained.

After snapping a stalk of bamboo in half, the pandas delicately use their teeth to remove the outside layer and eat the inner shoot, as well as the leaves and stems.

Because bamboo is relatively low in nutritional value, giant pandas consume about 40 pounds every day to meet their needs, so infants rely on mother's milk and, in some cases, panda baby formula.

"Our team worked to develop a giant panda formula that increased the success rate for giant panda cubs' survival from 5% to 95% -- a really incredible contribution," Owen said.

Xin Bao San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance

Tensions between the U.S. and China temporarily paused the panda lending program, but the resumption of so-called panda diplomacy is now being celebrated in both countries.

"We have so many things that we're discussing at the global political levels that we see every day in the news. What's powerful is this is something we both share priorities with, we both see the importance of wildlife conservation, we both understand it's important to the world," Paul Baribault, president and CEO of San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance, told "GMA."

The pandas are the first to enter the U.S. in over two decades, according to the zoo.

Baribault previously made the announcement about the pandas' official debut last month.

"We are delighted to introduce Yun Chuan and Xin Bao to our San Diego Zoo community," he said in a statement at the time, via press release. "Our newest residents will bring joy to our visitors and symbolize the enduring spirit of international conservation efforts."

For soon-to-be visitors who may need help differentiating the pandas, wildlife specialists said Yun Chuan has a "long, slightly pointed, nose tip," and Xin Bao can be recognized by her "large, round face and big, fluffy ears."

Since their arrival at San Diego Zoo on June 27, Yun Chuan and Xin Bao have been put in isolation to help them get acclimated to their new environment in the newly reimagined Panda Ridge, an innovative space built as their habitat, featuring trees for climbing, a wide variety of plants, and rolling hillsides that allow the pandas to navigate and explore vertically.

For the guests who want to experience the giant pandas, the zoo is offering three options, visitors can either obtain a complimentary Giant Panda Timed Ticket on the day of their visit, join the standby line, or get an exclusive 60-minute guide called Early Morning with Pandas Walking Tour.

ABC7 contributed to this story.