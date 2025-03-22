Paris Baguette in Fresno to soft open this weekend

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A globally popular bakery is ready to open in north Fresno.
Action news was at the Villagio shopping center ahead of Saturday's soft-opening of Paris Baguette.
The franchise from South Korea is one of the fastest-growing bakery-cafe chains.
The Fresno shop is expected to offer cakes, pastries, sandwiches, salads and coffee.
"Come early, there will most likely be a line. Come prepared because there will be a lot of food and have a good day," Paris Baguette district manager Moises Salinas said.
The soft opening will be from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Salinas says the bakery also expects to announce a second Fresno location this summer.