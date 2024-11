Parlier Police Department mourning loss of Officer Juan Rodriguez

PARLIER, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Parlier Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of one of its own.

Parlier Police say Officer Juan Rodriguez passed away at his home Saturday from unknown health issues.

The Department says he made a significant impact on countless lives through his work as a resource officer at Parlier High School.

He is being remembered for his kindness and dedication to law enforcement.

The Pariler police department is planning a memorial service to honor Officer Rodriguez.