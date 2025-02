'The Parlor' serving up coffee and ice cream at Peacock Market in Clovis

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- A new business is hoping to bring bold taste and comfort to a Clovis staple.

Located inside the Peacock Market on Sunnyside and Tollhouse, The Parlor now fills the void left by The Mug, which closed up shop in December.

The Parlor features a wide array of coffee and Thrify's ice cream for the kids.

The shop hopes to add a breakfast menu in the near future.