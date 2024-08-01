Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol officers were called out just after 11:30 pm Wednesday to Fowler and Perrin. That's a rural neighborhood just outside of Clovis.

Officers found a person that had been struck by an SUV.

Officers did not release any details about what led up to the incident or the condition of the person, but the coroner's office was called to the scene.

Investigators spent several hours collecting evidence and are asking anyone with information to come forward.