WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says

KFSN logo
Saturday, August 10, 2024
Pedestrian hit and killed by vehicle in Fresno County, CHP says
A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Fresno County.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle in Fresno County.

California Highway Patrol officers were called out just after 11:30 pm Wednesday to Fowler and Perrin. That's a rural neighborhood just outside of Clovis.

Officers found a person that had been struck by an SUV.

Officers did not release any details about what led up to the incident or the condition of the person, but the coroner's office was called to the scene.

Investigators spent several hours collecting evidence and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW