People in Fresno gather for No Kings Day protest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- NORTH FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN)- Hundreds of people lined the intersection of Blackstone and Nees near the River Park Shopping Center on Saturday afternoon.

Saturday's demonstration in North Fresno was just one of many No Kings Day Protests that happened nationwide. Demonstrators also showed up near Cary Park on Santa Ana Ave and Fresno Street.

"It makes us feel good that Americans are standing up for their constitutional rights," said Paul Hernandez, who came out to the protest.

Many held signs. Some even carried upside down flags, as they walked down the sidewalk.

Cars that drove by honked in support.

"It gives us great hope that we can make the change peacefully," said Hernandez, "that we can get back to fairness and the policies of the constitution."

This day of demonstration was chosen to coincide with a military parade across the nation's capitol honoring the 250th anniversary of the U-S Army and falls on President Donald Trump's 79th birthday.

"I'm hoping that all the people of America get united and fight for everyone," said Naeda Gomez.

Earlier this week, President Trump was asked about Saturday's demonstration. He said

he didn't feel like a king, adding that he has to "go through hell to get stuff approved."

No Kings Day comes after a week of unrest in Los Angeles. Protesting against the ICE raids, that led Trump to call in the military against the wishes of Governor Gavin Newsom.

"It's stressing me out," said Louie Aralleno who also showed up to the protest. "Knowing they're not getting a fair trial. It's uncalled for. The people out there were protesting good and the military came in and that's when it started popping out."

"To stand out here in solidarity with disenfranchised communities is absolutely important and we need to be out here," said Isaac Gudino, the Regional Director of the California Democratic Party.

Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer also reacted to Saturday's demonstrations. In a statement, the mayor said, "I want to thank all those who took part for conducting themselves peacefully.

Protestors stayed off private property and out of the roadway, helping to ensure everyone's safety."

The mayor added more than 2000 people participated in the demonstrations in Fresno. He also went on to thank the Fresno Police Department for their "professionalism and presence throughout the day."