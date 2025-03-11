Person behind mailers targeting Fresno City Council candidate identified

With some Fresno voters already at the polls, an investigation is now underway into a campaign mailer.

With some Fresno voters already at the polls, an investigation is now underway into a campaign mailer.

With some Fresno voters already at the polls, an investigation is now underway into a campaign mailer.

With some Fresno voters already at the polls, an investigation is now underway into a campaign mailer.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Officials say they have identified the person behind a group that sent out a controversial campaign mailer to Fresno voters.

On Tuesday, Fresno City Attorney Andrew Janz announced that Riley Moore has claimed ownership of 'Fresno Future Forward,' a group that sent out mailers targeting city council candidate Brandon Yang.

The mailers, which stated that Vang is "disgusting" and "engaged in alleged statutory rape," were sent to homes throughout district five.

Vang pushed back, calling the allegations "completely false and deeply hurtful."

The city's election laws call for anyone who spends over $1,000 on political communication to file with the city.

Janz says the group failed to do so, leading to a $1,000 fine for Moore.

Moore has since filed the necessary paperwork with the city, bringing the group into compliance with local election laws.

Before Moore was identified, Janz announced on Monday that he would be launching an investigation to find the person who sent the mailer.

The return address featured on the mailers was the location of a UPS store in downtown Fresno.

The owner told Action News that she was not familiar with Fresno Future Forward and had never done business with the group.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.