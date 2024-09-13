PG&E bills to rise as California regulators approve 4th rate hike this year

The vote was unanimous but many are critical of how the meeting transpired.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- After extensive public comment, most demanding the proposal be turned down, the California Public Utilities Commission granted PG &E yet another electricity rate hike of about 3% on Thursday.

PG &E customers can expect an increase of about $6 as soon as October.

"PG &E is already the most expensive power provider in the state, and PG &E customers are already paying most of the most expensive utility rates in the country," says Nathaniel Enwright with the Reclaim Our Power Coalition.

At Thursday's meeting, rate payers plead to the commissioners to hear their cry and turn down the proposal.

"I can't believe you guys go to bed at night knowing what you're doing, knowing what's going on in the community," says Robert Martinez, a PG &E customer.

The vote was unanimous but many are critical of how the meeting transpired.

"To add insult to injury, the commissioners didn't even explain their vote. They didn't even say why they were voted, they put the increase on the consent agenda, so there was no discussion among them," said Mark Toney, the executive director of the Utility Reform Network.

According to PG &E data, residential utility rates have increased about 54% since 2020.

This, the fourth hike this year alone. increasing bills by about $6.

PG &E officials say they are doing what they can to stabilize rates, pointing to a temporary rate decrease that went into effect in July to offset the subsequent increases.

"This follows a 9% decrease in July, and then a half percent increase in September, and then this would be another 3% increase," says Jeff Smith, PG &E Spokesperson.

The company says it is in a tough spot while paying for wildfire mitigation, undergrounding wires, and repairs from recent winter storms.

PG &E says during the recent winter storms, it restored power to more than 7 million customers and mobilized over 7,200 personnel to replace or repair more than 4,500 poles and 850 miles of wire.

The Reclaim Our Power Coalition is calling on lawmakers to put utilities into the public's hands.

"The solution to PG &E negative negligence, crimes, and exploitation is simple to get over and let the people run their energy," said Enwright.

PG &E says it is being good stewards of customers' money.

In a statement to Action News, PG &E wrote:

"Our layers of protection have reduced wildfire risk across our service area, and we have enhanced our ability to respond to storms, wildfires and other natural disaster emergencies."

But rate payers say they aren't buying it.

"PG &E has started the Dixie fire and the Mosquito fire, burning over 1,000,000 acres and killing four people. They've raised electricity rates by over 60% in their territory, shut off power to over 160,000 people who couldn't afford to pay," said Enwright.

Action News has been following the extensive heatwaves all summer long, customers seeing some of the highest bills they've ever seen.

The Utility Reform Network says this is coming at the 'worst time,' saying that Thursday's rate hike was just the beginning.

They say PG &E has ten more rate hike proposals on the way.

The group is now calling for a cap on these increases.

"What we need to do is have some limit to these rate increments. That's what TURN has been fighting for. It is not sustainable to have a system where there are no limits to how much PG &E can ask for increases. No limits to how many times each year. And no limits to how much the utilities commission can approve," said Toney.

This latest rate hike comes as PG &E stopped accepting applications for its REACH relief program due to overwhelming demand.

But the utility says it has several other cost-cutting programs to help customers.

The qualifications vary depending on each program.

For a full list of PG &E relief programs, click here.

