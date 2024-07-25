﻿PG&E relief program expands credits, more middle-class families eligible

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- More PG &E customers can receive help with their past-due bills thanks to changing eligibility requirements.

But for some ratepayers and people who are hundreds of thousands of dollars behind on their bills, the assistance is just not enough.

"Do I feed my family today, or do I turn on the air? Do I pay for my air? That's the conversations going on, and not just one or two," says Christian Govea at United Way in Fresno.

Christian sees it firsthand.

He is the director of the non-profit's Access and Opportunity program, which has helped close to 200 people in the past month.

The calls are not slowing down. Some people owe up to $12,000 dollars in fees and missed payments.

"It's literally a question of how much can I go ahead and make 10 cents work across when I owe $1.50," explains Christian Govea.

To help, PG &E has announced their Relief for Energy Assistance through Community Help, or REACH Program, is expanding.

Middle-class families and families of four making less than $156,000 will now be able to benefit.

People behind on their bills can receive up to $2,000 in credits.

"We know that customers are struggling, and that's why we want to work to identify programs that could help them. Also, there are different things that we can do, energy audits on people's homes and things like that, where we can come out and look for ways to help them reduce their overall energy use to help bring those costs down," explains Jeff Smith, a PG &E Spokesperson.

SoCal Edison is also working with customers eligible for savings programs and payment plans.

"CARE is a State discount. FARA is a Federal discount, and that can help customers with a discount of up to 30% or 18%, depending on the program they enroll in. Since 2020, SCE has enrolled more than 1 million residential customers in those programs," says Gabriela Ornelas, a spokesperson for SoCal Edison.

Govea says these relief programs are a good first step, but more support is needed.

In August, United Way will partner with PG &E for several events.

People will be able to talk with representatives who can share programs that may help them get back on track.

For upcoming PG &E events and resources, including medical and accessibility support, visit here.

For SoCal Edison customer assistance programs, click here. For SCE residential rates plans visit here.

