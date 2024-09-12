PG&E stops accepting applications for bill relief program

FRESNO, Calif. -- A PG &E program to help customers pay for past-due bills has stopped taking applications

The funding ran out and the utility is no longer accepting applications for the relief.

Up until late last month PG &E was directing customers who needed help with past due bills to apply for the REACH program, but suddenly the company stopped taking applications on August 30th.

Facing thousands of dollars in PG &E bills, Jenna White says her family does everything to keep their electricity usage low at their house.

"We don't run our AC as much as we would like, we don't run our dryer, we put up a line," explained White.

"Basically we're doing everything we can to conserve electricity and our bill is still really high."

Even with all of their efforts, the family's electric bill this August was nearly $800 more than last August.

When faced with the threat of a shut off later this month if they don't pay nearly $2,000, they reached out to PG &E for help.

"Your family did reach out about the REACH program, what were you told?"

"There was no funding and we don't qualify for any other assistance," White said she was told after reaching out to PG &E.

Ultimately, the family is opting for a payment plan.

While White says they will make it work, they face paying back their past bills, and future usage, and worry about increasing rates.

"I don't know what other people are going to do including my family except get more jobs."

Although PG &E pushed the REACH program to people looking for relief, the utility says the overwhelming demand risked draining the bank.

The utility put an end to applications for 2024, and will continue to process applications they've already received.

"We're still processing applications at this point. We feel fairly confident those that applied prior to August 30th should be okay and be able to receive the help they were looking to receive," said Jeff Smith with PG &E.

When it comes to explaining why bills are so high, PG &E breaks down what your bill includes on their website.

The company claims only controls a portion of your bill.

"For example, I know many customers may not know that if they are not a solar customer about 30% of their bill is going to subsidize customers that have solar, for example, and there are also many social programs that may be very valuable social programs but don't necessarily have anything to do with energy costs," said Smith.

The graphic shows only 32% of your bill is impacted by rates, and how much electricity you use.

So, no matter how much you turn up the temperature in your home, or cut the lights, you might not see a significant reduction in what you pay.

Smith says if you want to see truly lower bills, you'll have to talk to your law makers, and the California Public Utilities Commission.

The California Public Utilities Commission is set to vote on another rate hike on Thursday of just under 3%, which could raise your bill by about $6 per month.

That meeting is Thursday at 11 am.

You can attend in person or virtually by clicking here.

