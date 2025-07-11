Photographers invited to Downtown Fresno photo contest

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Taking the perfect picture could earn you prizes and recognition.

You're invited to take part in a contest seeking to capture the spirit of Downtown Fresno.

The Downtown Fresno Partnership and its local partners are seeking entries for the "Focus on Downtown Fresno Photo Contest."

This year's categories are Architecture, Culture & Events, Portraits: People & Pets and Black and White.

Photographers of all skill levels and all cameras are welcome to enter.

There will be a winner of each category and all photos must be taken within the Downtown Triangle, between Highways 180, 41, and 99.

Winners receive a professionally printed copy of their winning photo and an hour-long photography session.

You have from now through August 13 to enter on the Downtown Partnership's website. Winners will be announced on August 18.