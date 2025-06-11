Planada residents still struggling two years after flood

PLANADA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Liza Espinoza is now facing a second setback after her home was damaged by the devastating Planada floods in January 2023.

"I felt like there was nobody around to help us. There was nobody here to say, 'Are you okay?' We literally had to flag people down," said Espinoza.

These photos show how she tried to protect her property at the time, but it wasn't enough.

Water remained around the house for about a week.

Now, Espinoza said the mold infestation left behind is so bad, it's impacting her health.

"My face started getting really, like, a rash all over. I have a rash on my arms, a rash on my knees because I was on my hands, on my knees, scrubbing the floors," said Espinoza.

About a year ago, the Merced County Board of Supervisors approved the use of $20 million in state funding to help residents like Espinoza.

But she says she's only received about nine thousand dollars. And she's still waiting for her home to be repaired.

Espinoza is now pursuing legal action.

"These people are still waiting and standing by for compensation. You know, they're dedicated members of society, and they've been hurt by no fault of their own."

Shant Karnikian is representing Espinoza and hundreds of others impacted by the 2023 flood.

He said the flood was preventable, and argues Merced County and several other agencies are not taking responsibility.

"Our clients in this community weren't at fault. Somebody here within the government did something wrong, they did something improper, and they dropped the ball, that's the bottom line," Karnikian.

Action News reached out to Merced County officials. They declined our request for an interview but sent over a statement that says in part, "More than half of the funding has been expended and a number of home repairs and rehabilitation projects are underway, highlighting the county's commitment to the residents of Planada despite strict program parameters,".

County leaders said they will host a community town hall for residents to ask questions and get updates on the $20 million granted by the state.

The meeting will happen here at Cesar Chavez Middle School on June 18th at 5 p.m.

