Plane crashes in almond orchard in Madera, officials say

MADERA, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a plane crashed in an almond orchard in Madera.

Madera police say officers were called out at about 4:30 pm Sunday to the area north of Avenue 16 and Road 23, near the city's airport.

Investigators say a man in his 60s was taking a test flight in his aircraft when the engine stalled shortly after takeoff.

The pilot crash landed into the orchard and walked away with only some scrapes.

No other injuries were reported.