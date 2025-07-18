Plane makes emergency landing in Iowa after passenger tries to open door during flight, police say

A regional jet made an emergency landing in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, on Thursday evening after a passenger tried to open an emergency exit door and got into an altercation with a flight attendant.

Delta Connection flight 3612, operated by SkyWest Airlines, was flying from Omaha to Detroit when the disturbance happened around 7 p.m. local time, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement.

A passenger was "in a fight with our flight attendant right now, trying to open the emergency exit," the pilot radioed the tower at Eastern Iowa Airport in Cedar Rapids, according to a recording by the website LiveATC.net.

The passenger did not get the door open and the plane landed safely and taxied to the gate.

Video posted to social media by a passenger showed law enforcement escorting a man off the plane with his hands restrained behind his back.

Police charged 23-year-old Mario Nikprelaj, of Nebraska with five counts, including threatening and shoving a flight attendant, disorderly conduct as well as two drug charges related to 41 ofpills Alprazolam, commonly known as Xanax, which he had with him.

He appeared in court Friday where a judge set his bond at $10,000. It was not immediately clear if he had an attorney.

"SkyWest has zero tolerance for unruly behavior as safety for our customers and crew is our top priority," the airline said in a statement.

So far this year there have been more than 870 reports of unruly passengers on planes in the US, according to FAA data. Potential penalties include jail time, fines and travel restrictions.

