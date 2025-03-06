Playland's stolen 'Three Little Pigs' statues found during drug bust in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- More than a year after they were stolen from Fresno's Playland, the statues of several beloved storybook characters have been found.

The Fresno Police Department says the 'Three Little Pigs and The Big Bad Wolf' statues were discovered during a drug bust in the area of Fruit and Belmont avenues on Thursday, February 27.

The statues, which had originally been on display at Disneyland, were stolen from the amusement park in Roeding Park in December of 2023.

Officials say narcotics and 12 firearms, including three stolen guns, were also found during February's search.

Feliz Diaz was arrested and booked into the Fresno County Jail on several charges related to firearms, drug sales, and stolen property.

Investigators say Diaz is a convicted felon and a known gang member with a lengthy criminal history.

The stolen statues will be returned to Playland.