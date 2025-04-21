Police to provide update on deadly triple shooting in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are expected to provide an update on a triple shooting in central Fresno that killed one person.

The shots rang out Saturday afternoon in a barbershop on Belmont and Van Ness.

When officers arrived, they found two victims outside the barbershop and a 17-year-old who had been shot down the street, less than a mile away.

The three victims were taken to a nearby hospital, where one man died. The other two victims are expected to survive.

Lieutenant Marcus Gray with Fresno Police said the shooting was not linked directly to the barber shop.

"This shooting itself has nothing to do with the business," he said. "It just occurred inside the business, so I don't want to put the negative bonus on the business itself."

Detectives spent several hours at the scene, canvassing the area for clues and speaking with witnesses.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact detectives as this investigation continues.

A press conference is scheduled for 11:30 am Monday. We will be streaming the event.