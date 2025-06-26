Police search for sexual predator on the run in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A predator accused of sexually assaulting multiple victims is on the run in Visalia.

Police have now released surveillance footage of the suspect and are asking for the public's help to identify him.

Seen wearing a red hoodie and black pants, the video shows the suspect accused of sexually assaulting at least three victims.

"The way he dressed, was calm, but his walk you know has little bow leggedness to him, is slender," John Sena a Visalia resident is paying extra close attention to the video, "I'm on this side of town. Everybody knows me, let me tell you I'll be looking. Buddy, wherever you are, I'll be looking," says Sena.

Early Saturday morning, police responded to an injured person in the area of Locust Street and Northwest 1st Avenue.

When they arrived, they learned the victim had been sexually assaulted. As the investigation continued, they found there were two more victims near Oval Park.

Just across the street is a popular ice cream spot, a staple for families.

"I think it's pretty bizarre, especially in a community like this, because I know that families come here for their raspados," says Brianna Lopez, a Visalia resident.

The chilling attacks have many on edge.

"I got a 17-year-old, you know it scares the heck out of me," says Sena.

The suspects' leisurely walk was captured on camera from several businesses near the corner of Dinuba and Houston. Police believe the man is in his 20s and may still have facial injuries from one of the assaults.

"It's really scary to think that that's happening here in our neighborhood. Especially where you drive around and there's always people gathering at the park gathering with her families. I think it's really concerning," says Lopez.

Anyone with any information is asked to come forward and contact the Visalia Police Department.

