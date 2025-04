Police searching for missing 11-year-old boy in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Police are asking for the public's help to find an eleven-year-old boy who has been reported missing in southeast Fresno.

Authorities say Kentravis Davis was last seen around 2 p.m. at his home near Dwight Way, just south of Cedar and Butler avenues.

He was wearing a white shirt, shorts, and black Nike shoes.

Davis is about 4-foot-9.

Anyone who sees Davis is urged to contact the Fresno Police Department.