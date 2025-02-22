Police searching for missing 10-year-old boy in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A search is underway for a boy who was reported missing in Visalia on Friday night.

The Visalia Police Department says 10-year-old Marcus Garcia was last seen around 3 p.m. on Madera Street near St. Johns Parkway.

Officials say Garcia is believed to have left on a skateboard toward the Woodlake area.

Garcia was last seen wearing a grey shirt, black pants, and white Nike sneakers.

He is described as four-foot-ten, 84 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about Garcia's whereabouts is asked to call Visalia police at (559) 734-8116.