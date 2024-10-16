Police searching for suspect in assault at Big Fresno Fair

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno Police are asking for your help identifying a woman accused of assault.

A viral video shows the moment a woman choked 18-year-old Katherine Vang at the Big Fresno fair Sunday night.

Vang says she was in the line for a ride with her friends when the suspect started cutting in line.

That's when she decided to stand up to the woman, which she says started an argument that led to violence.

"When she did that, honestly, you know how people have a fight or flight response, my initial response is to freeze up, so I kind of didn't know what to do, I was shocked, I think I didn't process it immediately, I still am kind of in disbelief," said victim, Katherine Vang.

She says a night of fun at the fair should never end like that, which is why she is taking action and pressing charges.

"Just the fact that I want justice because what happened and what she did to me, it wasn't right," said Vang.

Fresno police now using the video and a photo, to get in contact with the suspect.

"At this point we are looking at two misdemeanor charges and once we identify her, have her come in, provide a statement," said Fresno police officer, Luke Tran.

Vang says the woman also broke her phone after she took photos of her. The altercation affecting her days later.

"I also been going through a lot of stuff especially mentally, like physically I may be okay, but there's a lot issues," said Vang.

While Vang is grateful the situation did not turn out worse, police say its best to let it go.

"As you've seen lately here in the city of Fresno, there's been a lot of violence that's escalated from these fist fights as they originate, but they end up being a little bit worse than that so, if you can just walk away, its not worth it," said Tran.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fresno Police.

