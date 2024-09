Porterville Transit to be free for 90 days

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Residents can now use the Porterville Transit for free.

The city council has implemented a 90-day no-cost program.

That means the Porterville Transit's fixed route and ADA Paratransit Services are free now through September 29.

The city council hopes the free services help ease potential service disruptions to passengers, as the transit system relaunches this month.