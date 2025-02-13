Potential impact of heavy rain on crops like citrus and almonds

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Light showers moved through the Central Valley on Wednesday ahead of a much stronger storm.

Local farmers are bracing for the potential impact to their citrus as they harvest.

"We're mainly worried about mold and rot pathogens accumulating in the field on the fruit," said Robert Willmott, field crop manager for the Fresno State Farm.

"So, we'll come in and put on some products to protect them and get rid of the molds and funguses that are in there."

The Fresno State Farm has already protected its citrus but says other growers may still be prepping.

"I'm sure for some of the larger growers it's definitely delayed their harvest and they're picking as much as they can today with the expectation of rain tomorrow," Willmott explained.

"Then probably won't go back into that field for another five days if the two inches of rain actually shows up,"

This storm comes as the almond trees are starting to bloom.

Paul Betancourt of VF &B Farms has been a farmer since 1981 and says this storm shouldn't affect his almond blossoms, but he is keeping a close eye for the coming weeks.

"Each individual blossom is good for three days and in those three days it needs to be pollinated so the bees need to fly, no rain, no heavy winds, and if they're not pollinated in their time, they're gone and you don't get them back," Betancourt said.

He adds that the area needs rain and is hopeful it will be beneficial.

