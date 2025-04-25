'Power of Women in Business Conference' held in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Downtown Fresno conference is taking action to empower women entrepreneurs.

Thursday, the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation hosted its ''Power of Women in Business Conference."

The event featured a keynote speaker who is making history.

The brand ''Latina'' is the first Mexican hair-care line to launch in ULTA Beauty stores.

It was created to help women with curly-hair and give them products that meet their needs.

The CEO of Latina, Pilar Garcia, is a former Fresno resident, and she spoke with Action News about this extraordinary milestone.

''I feel really proud, really happy," she said. "I feel like it was something I should have to do.''

The hair-care brand will officially launch its products locally at Fresno's Fashion Fair on Friday at 10 am.

"Latina" will be available in over 400 ULTA Beauty stores nationwide.