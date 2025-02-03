Preparations underway in mountain communities ahead of storms

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- With active weather headed for Central California, local and state leaders are urging people to be prepared, especially for those living in the mountain burn scar areas.

The incoming rain is triggering flood watches in both Madera and Mariposa counties.

There are also flooding concerns for other parts of the Sierra Foothills that the National Weather Service is keeping a close watch on.

State leaders say, the vegetation in those areas has yet to grow back from previous wildfires and that could cause problems, especially during a heavy rain.

With more wet weather on the way, sand bag filling locations are open in both Madera and Mariposa counties.

State leaders also have resources set up around California.

The higher elevations are also expected to see snow dumped in the area.

The second snow survey measured at just 46 percent of the average at the Phillips station near Lake Tahoe.

If you are planning to head to those sandbag stations, you do need to bring your own shovel.

If your plans take you into the higher elevations, officials say it's best to delay them.

Make sure you're checking those road conditions and always carry tire chairs. They can be required for any car at any time.

