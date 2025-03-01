President Trump to sign executive order making English official US language

Plans for President Donald Trump to sign a historic executive order are in the works at the White House.

The designation would declare English as the United States' official language.

In a fact sheet provided to ABC News, The White House says this move will promote unity, establish efficiency in government operations, and create pathways for civic engagement.

However, a nationwide nonprofit thinks otherwise.

"It's just a way for them to kind of downplay the importance of immigrants by trying to downplay the importance of our different cultures here in the United States," said Daniel Larios with the United Farmworker Foundation.

"As I said before, the United States is a country of immigrants."

Larios says regardless of the executive order their organization will continue to provide multilingual services.

He also hopes the move will provide more resources to help people who want to learn English.

"We have people who speak 400 languages in the United States, and to say that one language is more important than the other is... It takes away the uniqueness that is our country," Larios explained.

In California, English was made the official language in 1986 during Ronald Reagan's Presidency.

Nationwide, most states have done the same.

"They're already 32 states that have adopted English as their official language, California being one of them," said Kyria Martinez, County Administrative Officer for Kings County.

In California, Assembly Bill 1638 requires agencies to provide emergency information in all languages spoken by 5% or more of the local population.

The bill was passed in 2024 and took effect on January 1st of this year.

Kings County says there are state laws that will still need to be followed such as employing enough bilingual staff.

"I think this is more of a symbolic thing that perhaps the president is doing. And but again, you know, we're just committed to serving our county residents, and we will provide them services regardless of what language they speak," explained Kyria.

It is unknown exactly when President Trump will sign this executive order but we do know he was scheduled to travel to Mar-A-Largo this evening.

