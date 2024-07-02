Preventing the most common injuries during July 4th

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fireworks aren't the only thing booming during the Fourth of July -- hospital visits are as well.

"This is a very busy week for all emergency departments across the country," said Dr. Andrew Krause. "We see a lot of different injuries come in this week."

Dr. Krause, with Kaiser Permanente Fresno, described one of the most common injuries coming into the emergency room.

"People are going to come in, and it's the last time that they have all ten of their fingers," he said.

CAL FIRE posted a video on Facebook that shows what can happen when holding a firework.

Officials also urge caution when using the sparklers everyone loves, as they can be dangerous too.

Dr. Krause recommended only adults handle them.

"I'd recommend using some heavy-duty gloves as well as long sleeves because we do see burns," he shared.

In the Central Valley, officials say young adults are usually the ones coming into the ER -- many intoxicated.

"Hold off on drinking any alcohol until after the fireworks," Dr. Krause said. "Sometimes that can impede your judgment."

Some other firework safety tips include:

Keep fireworks on the ground for stability

Don't place any body part over a firework when lighting it

Don't point or throw fireworks

Don't relight a malfunctioning firework

According to Dr. Krause, those with respiratory issues stay inside for the holiday.

"The smoke really flares up their symptoms," he said. "We see a lot of those patients coming in this week."

After the fireworks fun, place them in a water bucket or hose it down before throwing the fireworks away.

