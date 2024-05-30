Pride Flag raised at Fresno City Hall ahead of Pride Month

Fresno City College is kicking off Pride Month a little early, holding its fourth annual pride flag-raising ceremony Thursday morning.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno City College is showing Pride.

Several dozen people gathered at the College on Thursday to raise the LGBTQ+ flag ahead of Pride month, which starts on June 1st.

Annalisa Perea, the first openly gay city councilmember, offered a Pride embellished proclamation to the school.

"Next month is the LGBTQ+ Pride month in the city of Fresno so congratulations to Fresno City College," said Perea.

Organizers said raising the flag shows the school is a safe place for all, including students of the LGBTQ+ community.

"Our students deserve to be in a space that they are feeling welcoming and belong," said Fresno City College Rainbow Alliance Staff and Faculty Association President, Nickolas Valencia-Lucio.

The ceremony was the 4th time City College raised a flag in honor of Pride Month.

Through tears, Valencia-Lucio explains that it's been a long struggle to reach this point of acceptance.

"It allowed us to be human. Excuse me for my emotion but it allowed us to feel like we are part of this country. That we can be like everyone else," said Valencia- Lucio.

As part of today's ceremony, organizers gave students space to share their experiences.

Students like Anthony Williams.

"The queer community is villainized for just existing. And I think that, that's a shame because why is hateful for me to just exist," said Williams.

Williams is grateful past generations of LGBTQ+ people created a path for him to march down pridefully. And he said he wants to continue to create more spaces for future generations.

This Saturday morning is the Pride Parade through Fresno's Tower District.

Afterward, FCC welcomes everyone to attend the Pride festival on campus to enjoy live entertainment, food and vendors, all showing their support to the LGBTQ+ community.

The festival runs from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

