Pride flag raised at Fresno City Hall

The City of Fresno is showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community, hosting its fourth annual pride flag-raising ceremony.

The City of Fresno is showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community, hosting its fourth annual pride flag-raising ceremony.

The City of Fresno is showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community, hosting its fourth annual pride flag-raising ceremony.

The City of Fresno is showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community, hosting its fourth annual pride flag-raising ceremony.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The City of Fresno is showing its support for the LGBTQ+ community, hosting its fourth annual pride flag-raising ceremony.

The flag is now flying high outside of city hall.

Council president Annalisa Perea, the first openly LGBTQ+ member of the Fresno City Council, led Friday morning's event.

She was also joined fellow community leaders, including mayor Jerry Dyer.

Fresno officials say the event celebrates being a city where all its residents can be their true selves.