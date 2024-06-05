  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Professional rock climber sentenced for sexual assaults in Yosemite National Park

During the trial, three other women also said Barrett sexually assaulted them, but he was not charged for those assaults.

KFSN logo
Wednesday, June 5, 2024
Professional Rock Climber sentenced to life in prison for sexual assaults in Yosemite National park
Professional Rock Climber sentenced to life in prison for sexual assaults in Yosemite National park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A professional rock climber convicted for several sexual assaults at Yosemite National Park will now face the rest of his life in prison.

39-year-old Charles Barrett received his sentence on Tuesday after being found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact earlier this year.

Documents show that he assaulted a woman three times while he was working and living in Yosemite.

PREVIOUS STORY: Professional rock climber found guilty of multiple sexual assaults in Yosemite National Park

During the trial, three other women also said Barrett sexually assaulted them, but he was not charged for those assaults.

Attorneys say he used his status as a professional climber to lure and intimidate victims.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW