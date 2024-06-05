Professional rock climber sentenced for sexual assaults in Yosemite National Park

During the trial, three other women also said Barrett sexually assaulted them, but he was not charged for those assaults.

Professional Rock Climber sentenced to life in prison for sexual assaults in Yosemite National park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A professional rock climber convicted for several sexual assaults at Yosemite National Park will now face the rest of his life in prison.

39-year-old Charles Barrett received his sentence on Tuesday after being found guilty of aggravated sexual abuse and abusive sexual contact earlier this year.

Documents show that he assaulted a woman three times while he was working and living in Yosemite.

Attorneys say he used his status as a professional climber to lure and intimidate victims.