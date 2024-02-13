Professional rock climber found guilty of multiple sexual assaults in Yosemite National Park

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- A professional rock climber has been found guilty on multiple counts of aggravated sexual abuse in Yosemite National Park.

Documents show that 39-year-old Charles Barrett sexually assaulted a woman three times while he was working and living in the park.

During the trial, three other women also said that Barrett sexually assaulted them, but he was not charged for those assaults.

"This defendant used his renown and physical presence as a rock climber to lure and intimidate victims who were part of the rock-climbing community. His violent sexual assaults were devastating to the victims, whom he later threatened in the lead-up to trial," said U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert.

Barrett is set to be sentenced on May 21. He faces life in prison and a $250,000 fine.