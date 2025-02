Progress being made on Paris Baguette location in north Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A globally popular bakery is cooking up goodies for its latest location in north Fresno.

Action news was at the Villagio Shopping Center on Monday, where the sign for Paris Baguette shows the progress,

Crews are finishing up installations on the franchise from South Korea, which is one of the fastest-growing bakery-cafe chains.

The local owner hopes for a soft- opening in mid-March.

The Fresno shop is expected to offer cakes, pastries, sandwiches, salads, and coffee.