Project to connect rural Fresno County community to Sanger's water system

A Fresno County community is celebrating breaking ground on a long-awaited project to connect residents to Sanger's water system.

A Fresno County community is celebrating breaking ground on a long-awaited project to connect residents to Sanger's water system.

A Fresno County community is celebrating breaking ground on a long-awaited project to connect residents to Sanger's water system.

A Fresno County community is celebrating breaking ground on a long-awaited project to connect residents to Sanger's water system.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno County community is celebrating breaking ground on a long-awaited project to connect residents to Sanger's water system.

It would give residents in the rural area of Tombstone access to safe, reliable drinking water.

Community members, advocates and policymakers are gathered to celebrate the start of construction on this project.

The event got underway 11 am Tuesday at a property on Central near Fairbanks in Sanger.

It's all made possible by California's Safe and Affordable Drinking Water Fund, which is a bill signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2019.

