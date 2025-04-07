Proposed California bill aims to limit how many roosters you can own

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- California Assembly Bill 928 is cracking down on how many roosters a person can have.

Assemblymember Chris Rogers of Santa Rosa introduced the bill back in February. It states that a person cannot have more than three roosters per acre or more than 25 roosters in total on a property.

Rogers said the bill's purpose is aimed at cracking down on cockfighting. A growing concern with the three largest cockfighting captures in U.S. history recently discovered in California.

Critics say the bill might go a step too far.

"That's problematic simply because this is a catch-all. It's catching innocent people that are really in the breeding of livestock," said Fresno County Farm Bureau CEO, Ryan Jacobsen. "Particularly when it comes to the chicken side. So, they need multiple roosters to be able to successfully have an operation there, and this might take that ability away."

According to the bill, it does not apply to a person who keeps or raises roosters for the purpose of food production, a public or private school registered with the state, a government-operated animal shelter, a nonprofit animal welfare organization or the Future Farmers of America or the State Grange project.

If the bill passes, a person who violates the law could face thousands of dollars in fines.

Jacobsen said there is still concern this could impact our local farmers.

"We want to make sure that from an agriculturally speaking perspective, those that are trying to raise these commercially are able to continue to do so into the future," said Jacobsen.

Another concern raised by Assemblymember Rogers is the Avian Flu. According to his press release, cockfighting can pose a significant risk to the spread of the disease.

