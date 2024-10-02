Additional charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams 'possible,' prosecutor says

NEW YORK -- Additional charges against Nw York City Mayor Eric Adams are "possible" and additional defendants are "likely" to be added, a prosecutor said Wednesday during a court hearing.

"We're moving quickly," prosecutor Hagens Scotten said. "We think that is quite likely."

Adams has pleaded not guilty to charges that accused him of engaging in a long running conspiracy to solicit and accept illegal foreign contributions.

The investigation into Adams began in the summer of 2021 "before the defendant had even become mayor," Scotten said, revealing a timeframe not previously known.

The investigation unearthed text messages, emails and records from Turkish Airlines that Scotten said show the mayor tried to "create the illusion" he properly paid for certain flights when he in fact had not.

"It's a bribe and it's against the law," Scotten said.

"Multiple" witnesses who participated with Adams in the charged conduct and witnesses who made illegal donations are expected to testify, prosecutors said.

During the hearing, prosecutors revealed they have evidence Adams sought to tamper with witnesses.

Scotten said after a witness was approached by the FBI during the investigation, that person was given "a clear message from the defendant they should not tell the truth to the FBI."

The witness was not named but the prosecutor called it a "significant instance of witness interference in this case."

The mayor's defense lawyer has asked the court to dismiss the bribery count and, separately, to sanction the prosecution over purported leaks. The defense urged the court to move quickly.

"We don't want this case dragging. There's no reason for it to drag," lawyer Alex Spiro said, objecting to federal prosecutors' request for more time.

Spiro said he will reply to the federal prosecutors' filing by Oct. 25. Ho set a hearing date for Oct. 31, if necessary, on the current motions.

When will the trial happen?

The trial should start and end in March to give Adams time to secure a spot on the ballot for reelection, his lawyer said during the hearing.

"We want to get this to trial," Spiro said. "They indicted the sitting mayor of New York."

Spiro expressed confidence the bribery count would be dismissed.

"We want this case to be done with in March," Spiro said.

Judge Dale Ho agreed the public and the mayor have a "strong interest" in a speedy trial but he declined to immediately set a trial date. Prosecutors suggested a May trial date.

Prosecutors expected the trial to last about four weeks. The defense said it would be much shorter

Adams maintains his innocence

Amid growing criticism about whether he can still do his job, Adams has been adamant that he can still govern the city while he lets his lawyers do their jobs in the courtroom.

As he arrived to court, he was greeted by hecklers who called for his resignation, but Adams continues to maintain his innocence.

"I did nothing wrong and every elected official in this city that calls on behalf of a constituent should be concerned about what laid out here," he said.

On the eve of Wednesday's court appearance, on the steps of City Hall, Adams was joined by supporters, community members and faith leaders who rallied around him for prayer. Many asked New Yorkers not to rush to judgment on the indictment but rather focus on his service.

(ABC News and the Associated Press contributed to this report.)