Protestors rally in Hanford amid statewide push against education cuts

Hundreds of people gathered in Hanford on Saturday, rallying to keep schools fully funded amid federal cuts.

HANFORD, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fighting for education.

Several dozen people gathered in Hanford on Saturday morning. Attendees were seen making signs while hoping to rally for change.

At one point, the large group of people even stopped traffic while marching through the city.

The California Teachers Association hosted rallies across the state. From Sacramento to San Diego. Organizers say they felt it was important to speak up.

"Our special ed students and their families who rely on the services we provide to them. And when cuts to those programs happen, then it impacts the families, the students and the educators as well," said Allison Colley.

Organizers said the current administration is betraying public school students and educators.

In March, the Department of Education announced 50% of cuts to the government agency's workforce.

Educators at the rally said they're concerned the cut back will impact larger education programs and cripple schools in the Central Valley.

"Fundings matters, our school's matter, our kids matter, our community matters," said Amy Kilburn.

But local leaders said the president is keeping his promise to the American people.

"Trump is just following with exactly what he said he was gonna do if he was president," said Fresno County Board of Supervisor Nathan Magsig.

The supervisor said rallies like the one in Hanford are misguided.

He explains public schools are funded primarily through state taxes and people should not put blame on the President.

"Really, I would like to see our governor and legislator act and really focus in on the education system as well as infrastructure in California," said Magsig.

