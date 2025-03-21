Valley politicians react to Trump's order for Education Department

The Trump Administration says it hopes to return education authority to individual states.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Valley congressional leaders are reacting to President Trump's executive order to reduce the Department of Education.

The Trump Administration says it hopes to return education authority to individual states, arguing it will help students in the long run.

Critics argue the move will gut public education funding.

The Department of Education is responsible for enforcing laws against discrimination, providing funding for low-income students and special education and overseeing college financial aid.

The President said certain functions would be transferred to other federal agencies, but he did not specify which ones.

Republican Congressman David Valadao released a statement, saying in part, "I'll keep working to make education more affordable and ensure vital programs, including Title 1 funding, TRIO, Pell Grants, and resources for children with disabilities, continue to support our schools and equip our students with the tools they need to succeed."

Democratic Congressman Jim Costa also released a statement, saying in part, "This reckless executive order threatens vital K-12 funding, financial aid for college students, and protections for students with disabilities and special needs. The Constitution is clear: the President cannot abolish a department created by Congress."

The Education Secretary says that the full dismantling of the Department of Education will require action by Congress.

Republicans have said they will introduce a bill to achieve the President's vision.