Trump deploys 2,000 National Guard members after Los Angeles immigration protests

LOS ANGELES -- The Trump administration is calling in the California National Guard in response to protests in Los Angeles over immigration operations that have resulted in some clashes between demonstrators and authorities.

President Donald Trump signed a memorandum "deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness" in California as demonstrations opposing Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations continue in the state, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said in a statement Saturday.

Earlier, California Gov. Gavin Newsom said the federal government was moving to "take over the California National Guard," calling the move "purposefully inflammatory" and saying it will "only escalate tensions."

Newsom said local California authorities don't need the help.

"LA authorities are able to access law enforcement assistance at a moment's notice," he said. "We are in close coordination with the city and county, and there is currently no unmet need."

"In the wake of this violence, California's feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens," Leavitt said. "That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester," Leavitt said.

Earlier Saturday evening, Trump said in a social media post that if California lawmakers can't "do their jobs" then the federal government will "step in and solve the problem," but he did not provide specific details.

The protests Saturday were centered in the city Paramount, following reports of an immigration raid occurring at that location. However, Paramount Mayor Peggy Lemons later said during a news conference that agents were staging, not conducting a raid.

Those protests followed demonstrations Friday that came in the wake of immigration enforcement operations across the city. Federal agents raided multiple workplaces in the fashion district and other areas, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Southern California, leading to hundreds of people, including children, being detained by ICE agents at the Edward Roybal Federal Building in downtown LA, the ACLU said.

Large crowds then gathered near the federal building Friday afternoon and evening, leading to some clashes with authorities.

Video of the protests Saturday showed Border Patrol agents posted up with many protesters across the street, yelling at them. Footage appears to show some smoke projectiles being deployed as well.

In a statement on social media, United States Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks said several arrests had been made Saturday for alleged assaults on federal agents.

FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino said authorities were seeking to identify people who threw rocks at law enforcement vehicles.

U.S. Attorney Bill Essayli said federal law enforcement operations would proceed as planned in Los Angeles County this weekend.

"I urge the public to refrain from interfering with these lawful actions. Anyone who obstructs federal agents will face arrest and prosecution," he said.

The LA County Sheriff's Department said its personnel responded to Paramount Boulevard Saturday where a large crowd was blocking the street.

"As deputies arrived, it appeared that federal law enforcement officers were in the area, and that members of the public were gathering to protest. The Sheriff's Department was not involved in any federal law enforcement operations or actions and responded solely for traffic and crowd control management," the sheriff's department said in a statement Saturday.

The sheriff's department said it does not participate in any civil immigration enforcement activities or mass deportation sweeps.

"We remind the public to exercise their right to protest peacefully, with respect for the safety of all community members. Our primary responsibility is to ensure public safety for all individuals present-both demonstrators, residents, and bystanders-by addressing potential safety concerns while supporting the safe and lawful expression of First Amendment rights," the sheriff's department said.

Local, federal officials point fingers

The response to the protests has local and federal officials pointing fingers.

In a statement Saturday, ICE Acting Director Todd Lyons faulted local officials, including LA Mayor Karen Bass, and police for their response to the situation on Friday evening.

"What took place in Los Angeles yesterday was appalling," Lyons said. "As rioters attacked federal ICE and law enforcement officers on the LA streets, Mayor Bass took the side of chaos and lawlessness over law enforcement."

Lyons' statement went on to say: "Our brave officers were vastly outnumbered, as over 1,000 rioters surrounded and attacked a federal building. It took over two hours for the Los Angeles Police Department to respond, despite being called multiple times. The brave men and women of ICE were in Los Angeles arresting criminal illegal aliens including gang members, drug traffickers and those with a history of assault, cruelty to children, domestic violence, robbery, and smuggling.

The LAPD issued a statement later on Saturday denying the ICE director's claims, saying its response was delayed, in part, because federal authorities had deployed chemical irritants into the crowd of protesters.

"Contrary to the claim that LAPD delayed its response for over two hours, our personnel mobilized and acted as swiftly as conditions safely allowed," the statement said. "Our response time was impacted by significant traffic congestion, the presence of demonstrators, and, notably, by the fact that federal agents had deployed irritants into the crowd prior to LAPD's arrival. This created a hazardous environment for responding officers. Within 55 minutes of receiving the call, we began to disperse the hostile and riotous crowd."

Bass has condemned the ICE operations in her city.

"As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place. These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My Office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this," Bass said.

Bass told ABC Los Angeles station KABC that neither she nor the Los Angeles Police Department were aware that the ICE raids were going to happen.

Large crowds first began gathering near the federal detention center in Downtown LA Friday afternoon protesting the immigration raids and leading to some reported clashes with authorities. Some protesters could be seen throwing objects at vehicles and others tried to block vans from leaving on Friday, KABC reported.

Shortly after 7 p.m. the Los Angeles Police Department declared an unlawful assembly, warning protesters they risked being arrested if they remained in the area. LAPD officers were seen lining the streets near the federal building, KABC reported.

The LAPD said in a social media post late Friday that officers had reported a "small group of violent individuals" were throwing large pieces of concrete.

"Once again, an UNLAWFUL ASSEMBLY has been declared. You must leave the area. The use of less lethal munitions has been authorized by the Incident Commander," the LAPD said in the post.

The Department of Homeland Security said the targeting of law enforcement in Los Angeles is "despicable."

"Mayor Bass, ICE is not responsible for 'sowing a sense of terror' the protestors YOU enabled are," DHS said.

-ABC News' Luke Barr and Vanessa Navarrete contributed to this report.