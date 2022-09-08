Queen Elizabeth II visited Yosemite National Park back in 1983

The queen visited the park in 1983 and Nancy Osborne took the trip to preview her visit.

As the world mourns the death of Queen Elizabeth II after 70 years on the throne, ABC30 went to the archives for her visit to Yosemite National Park.

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KFSN) -- "Being in news, you are kind of jaded about being with celebrities but that was special. I knew it was a once-in-a-lifetime thing."

On March 5, 1983, Bob Tyrcha was assigned to a story of a lifetime, along with former News Anchor Nancy Osborne.

Queen Elizabeth II visited a world-renowned Treasure - Yosemite.

"It's one of those events in your life that stays with you constantly and when I think about it, it's like it was yesterday," Tyrcha said.

Before the queen arrived at the park, the day was tainted with tragedy.

Three secret service agents involved with her visit were killed in a crash.

Tyrcha says he remembers the queen putting her best face forward as she continued with the trip.

"It was a very calming environment right around her, she had this calming effect on people," he said.

Her actions in front of media stayed with Tyrcha, especially since he accidentally crossed paths with her before her media appearance.

He says while they waited, he ventured off into the park for extra footage and ended up on the same trail as the queen.

He didn't want to be mistaken for breaking strict media rules, so he politely pointed his camera down as he walked by.

"As I passed, I nodded to them and they nodded back," he said. "Later that day, she greeted the crowd -- I'm behind the crowd and she looks up at me and makes eye contact and nods. I took that as acknowledgement."

It's a special and unique experience he holds dear to his heart.