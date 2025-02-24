Questions on Fresno State coach Vance Walberg's job security swirl amid betting scandal

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the wake of a betting probe involving three Fresno State men's basketball players, many have questioned the future of first-year head coach Vance Walberg.

Sources tell Action News Fresno State President Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval and Athletic Director Garrett Klassy met Sunday morning to discuss Walberg's position. At this time, the university does not feel like they have enough cause for dismissal.

Sources added that Walberg has been fully cooperative in the investigation.

As questions still loom on Walberg's future, a source from a Power 4 conference tells Action News coaches have already reached out to "athletic director Garrett Klassy's people about the head coaching job."

Action News learned Saturday night junior forward Mykell Robinson and senior guard Jalen Weaver allegedly placed bets that the Bulldog men's basketball team would underperform on points and rebounds. In addition, sophomore Zaon Collins was allegedly betting on professional sports.

Robinson has not been with the team since January and Weaver will not be returning to the program. Collins, one of Walberg's recruits, traveled with the team Saturday for their 72-69 overtime loss to Air Force.

Fresno State men's basketball reached historically lows following the loss to the Falcons, breaking program records for the most losses in a row (10) and most conference losses in a season (1-16 MWC). The Bulldogs broke the program record for most total losses in a season (5-23) after falling to San Diego State on Wednesday.