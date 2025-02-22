Fresno State Men's Basketball players allegedly placed bets on games they played in, sources say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned two of the three Fresno State men's basketball student-athletes accused of sports gambling allegedly placed bets on games they actively played in.

This is a live developing story. The story below is previous coverage.

Fresno State has removed one player from the men's basketball team and suspended two others as the school has drawn scrutiny for potential ties to sports gambling, ESPN sources say.

Fresno State learned of the alleged gambling via a tip, which then launched an internal investigation. The school then got the NCAA involved.

In a statement released on Saturday, Fresno State Athletics announced men's basketball student-athletes Jalen Weaver and Zaon Collins are 'being withheld from competition as the University reviews an eligibility matter."

"The University and Athletics Department will have no further comments regarding the matter at this time," Fresno State Athletics said.

A third and now former Bulldogs player, Mykell Robinson, is also under investigation. Robinson has been out since January and is no longer on the team.

Weaver (12.5 PPG) and Collins (12 PPG) are two of Fresno State's top three scorers. Collins also leads the team with 4.7 assists per game.

Collins came to the Bulldogs looking for a second chance this offseason after he pleaded guilty in 2023 to felony reckless driving that resulted in the death of 52-year-old Eric Echevarria.

The loss of Weaver, Collins and Robinson now adds more depth issues for first-year head coach Vance Walberg's Bulldog roster.

Following Saturday's 72-69 loss to Air Force, Fresno State this week has set the record for the most single-game losses in a row (10) and most losses in a season (5-23, 1-16 MWC).

ESPN contributed to this report.