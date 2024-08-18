Quinta Brunson: 'Abbott Elementary' successes honor "the people who watch our show"

Quinta Brunson and the stars of "Abbott Elementary" reflect on the show's successes and Emmys love.

When it comes to awards, "Abbott Elementary" is at the head of the class for network comedies. This year, it's the only network sitcom to be nominated in the Comedy category.

Outstanding Comedy is just one of the nine Emmy nominations for "Abbott Elementary." It's also up for Directing, Writing, Casting, Hairstyling and Acting nods for Tyler James Williams, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Janelle James and Quinta Brunson, who told On The Red Carpet all their hard work is really for the fans.

"It's the people who watch our show," she said. "They feel very proud when we're nominated for anything, so that's what has become important to me."

Brunson, who created "Abbott Elementary," won best actress at last year's Emmys, becoming the first Black actress in 40 years to do so.

"Quinta is amazing," exclaimed nominee Janelle James. "The amount of things she's doing and doing it all excellent, at the highest levels is amazing to me."

"It is nice, I think, you know, especially as a network comedy, you know what I mean? There's not many of us in the conversation," Tyler James Williams said.

In the three seasons "Abbott Elementary" has been on the air, it's been nominated 24 times and has won four awards. The track record, and the show's successes are not lost on its stars.

"It is such a blessing that all of these wonderful people have come together to capture lightning in a bottle. We've got it. We are thankful and we are gonna hold onto it for as long as we can," Sheryl Lee Ralph said.

Watch the The 76th Primetime Emmys September 15 on ABC.

And you can watch all three seasons of "Abbott Elementary" on Hulu.

The Walt Disney Company is the parent company of Hulu and this ABC station.

