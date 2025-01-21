Rachel Sennott, Bowen Yang to announce 97th Oscar nominations

The two actors will announce the nominees for all 23 Academy Award categories, live this Thursday
LOS ANGELES -- Stars Rachel Sennott and Bowen Yang are set to announce the 97th Oscars nominations on January 23.
After a series of delays due to the LA-area fires, the 97th Oscars nominations presentation will proceed live, this Thursday, from the Academy's Samuel Goldwyn Theater.
Sennott and Yang will announce all 23 Academy Award categories, including (and in no particular order):
Actor in a Supporting Role
Actress in a Supporting Role
Animated Short Film
Costume Design
Live Action Short Film
Makeup and Hairstyling
Music (Original Score)
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Actor in a Leading Role
Actress in a Leading Role
Animated Feature Film
Cinematography
Directing
Documentary Feature Film
Documentary Short Film
Film Editing
International Feature Film
Music (Original Song)
Best Picture
Production Design
Sound
Visual Effects
The live presentation begins Thursday, Jan. 23 at 5:30 a.m. PST / 8:30 a.m. EST.
You can also watch live on ABC's "Good Morning America," ABC News Live, Disney+ and Hulu. It will also be live streamed on Oscars.com, Oscars.org and the Academy's digital platforms, including TikTok, Instagram, YouTube and Facebook.
"The 97th Academy Awards" airs Sunday, March 2, on ABC and Hulu.
