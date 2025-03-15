Rain and snowfall slow tourism, shut down schools in Mariposa County

MARIPOSA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Creeks flowed fast in Mariposa on Friday with the back-to-back rain storms adding to water levels.

Trucks sprayed water as they drove over rain-soaked roads.

Downtown looked like a ghost town with empty sidewalks and patios coated in snow.

The snow that fell Thursday began to melt off roofs, joining the rain to create puddles on the sides of the road.

Business owners said wet weather has a huge impact on who walks through their doors.

"Tourists this time of year when its storming or raining are kind of slow, but we kind of rely on our locals anyway, and they come and support us," said Mary Woods, The Alley Mariposa.

Roads downtown were just wet, but that isn't necessarily the case for the rest of the county leading Mariposa County Schools to close for a second day in a row.

"We know that we live in a really diverse county and people live all across the county at different elevations and also not on state and county maintained roads," said Jeff Aranguena, Mariposa County Schools Superintendent. "So sometimes it can be difficult for students and staff to make it to those areas to be able to get transportation."

The superintendent anticipates schools will reopen on Monday.

A snow-coated Yosemite proved to be a treat for some visitors.

"It's magical, and everybody there said this was the biggest snow they've had on the valley floor this year," said John Marion, a tourist.

Marion wasn't deterred by the need for snow chains for his visit.

At the Mariposa County Visitors Center, they said the suggestion of fitting snow chains could cause others to turn around.

"I think the use of trying to put on chains on cars is having a little effect on them," said Jacob Howley, Mariposa County Visitors Center.

He says he's hoping chain requirements will be lifted by Saturday but encourages anyone heading up this weekend to pack the chains just in case.

Even with the slow traffic, Howely welcomed the rain and snow as it's still much needed for the creeks and waterfalls so they're flowing full later in the season.

For news updates, follow Kate Nemarich on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.