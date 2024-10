A rainbow lights up the night sky in the South Valley

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A rainbow lit up the night sky in the South Valley on Friday.

The Source LGBT+ Center unveiled "The Gleam," a special light display that could be seen for miles.

The Gleam cycles through several patterns to bring awareness, joy and pride to the community.

Organizers say it took about a year to develop The Gleam.

The display was turned on in honor of National Coming Out Day (Friday), Pride Visalia (Saturday) and October being LGBT History Month.