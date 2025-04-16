REAL ID deadline looms but not everyone needs to rush to get one

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The clock is ticking to get your REAL ID before the TSA starts requiring it to fly in the United States.

The looming deadline is sending large crowds of people to California Department of Motor Vehicles offices throughout the state.

The line was out the door at the California Department of Motor Vehicles office in Clovis off Shaw and Burl Avenues Tuesday morning.

"I thought I could walk in a get a number, but this is the line to get a number," said Catherine Alkire.

Alkire was waiting to renew her license and upgrade it to a REAL ID.

Thankfully, she came ready.

"I am prepared. Papers to grade, teacher on break, so papers to grade, books to read, snacks to eat. Ready for the long haul," said Alkire.

She also started her application online, which the DMV strongly recommends.

"You're going to upload your documents, you're going to schedule an appointment, and then when you go to a DMV office to complete this transaction because you have to go to an office, be sure that you bring those documents with you because they have to be verified," said DMV spokesperson Jaime Garza.

The California DMV's website lays out the steps, and the documents you'll need, with an interactive application. After that, you will need to go to a DMV office to complete the process.

The DMV has extended hours at 18 offices statewide. None of them are in the Fresno area at this time.

That could change if demand here increases.

But the agency says not everyone needs to be in a mad dash ahead of May 7th.

"If you want to upgrade to a Real ID, but you already have a federally approved document like a valid passport, permanent resident card, then we're going to encourage you to use those documents and wait until your license is up for renewal to go upgrade it to a REAL ID," said Garza.

The Transportation Security Administration has a full list of acceptable identification on its website.