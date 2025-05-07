REAL ID requirement now in effect for U.S. air travel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- You will now need your REAL ID if you plan to travel on a plane in the U.S.

The TSA says there are solid plans in place at every airport to keep operations moving smoothly.

On top of the uniformed TSA workers who are out here, there will also be plain-clothed workers out helping travelers get to their destination.

The TSA says 81 percent of those who travel by air in the U.S. today are already compliant. You will still be able to travel even if you do not have your REAL ID, but officials say to expect delays.

REAL ID is a federally compliant state-issued license or identification card that Homeland Security says is a more secure form of identification. It was a recommendation by the 9/11 Commission and signed into law in 2005.

The commission recommended the government set security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and IDs. It was supposed to be rolled out in 2008 but implementation has been repeatedly delayed.

Besides needing a REAL ID to fly domestically, people will also need one to access certain federal buildings and facilities.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.