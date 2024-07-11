'Reasonable Doubt' Season 2 trailer reveals high stakes drama for Jax

Jax is back! The season 2 trailer for "Reasonable Doubt" brings drama, heat and some new cast members. The Onyx Collective series returns August 22 on Hulu.

LOS ANGELES -- "Always bet on Jax."

Jax is back and so is the drama, as the season 2 trailer for "Reasonable Doubt" reveals.

Emayatzy Corinealdi returns as Jax Stewart, who is on a healing journey after that wild season 1 finale. But everything changes when one of her best friends admits to Jax that she's killed her husband in the name of self-defense. Prosecutors aren't so sure about that, so Jax needs all the help she can get to help her bestie. Enter charming and charismatic defense attorney Corey Cash, played by Morris Chestnut.

Returning with Corinealdi are McKinley Freeman as Lewis Stewart, Tim Jo as Daniel, Angela Grovey as Krystal, Thaddeus J. Mixson as Spenser and Aderinsola Olabode as Naima.

New additions to the cast, along with Chestnut, include Essence Atkins as Dr. Brandy Michaels, Melissa Ponzio as Lucy Wargo, Vaughn W. Hebron as Adrian Hunter and Kandi Burruss, who told GMA3 about her role as Eboni Phillips.

Can Jax save her friend, her marriage and catapult her career, or will it all come crashing down?

"There was so much that happened in the finale. But it also left so many more questions to be answered," Corinealdi told On The Red Carpet at a season 1 finale event in 2022.

"And that's the genius of Raamla Mohammed and her writing."

We'll see how it all plays out when season 2 of "Reasonable Doubt" premieres August 22 on Hulu.

