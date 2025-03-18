Recent storms spark talk of 'Miracle March' in Central California

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The recent rain and snow are much needed for Central California's water supply.

The latest set of storms is already sparking talk of a "Miracle March."

"January was a really dry month. It was really a bust for the amount of water we got, very little snowpack," said Steven Haugen, watermaster for the Kings River Water Association.

Haugen is paying close attention to Central California's snowpack, which he called our biggest reservoir, holding more than a million feet of water.

Our actual reservoirs are almost all at or above historical averages, except nearby Millerton and to the south, Castaic.

Both are just below their average levels for this time of year.

Meteorologists are tracking the impact of March showers too.

"We are running in Fresno at 7.51 inches. Our average for this time of year is 8.35 (inches,)" said Stephen McCoy, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Hanford.

He added there may be fewer chances to build on the water supply, as drier weather is just around the corner.

"April and May usually aren't too conducive for precipitation but it's not uncommon for us to see a system move through," said McCoy.

